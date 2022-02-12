Ensure Skilled Young Nigerians Get Board Appointments, Buhari Tells SGF, CoS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja mandated his Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to ensure that all Ministers and Heads of agencies include young people with the requisite skills and experience in all Boards and Committees of the Federal Government, Leadership reports.

The President, who gave the directive while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Lobby Group, said young people’s inclusion in governance would encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics.

The President, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, asked the SGF to submit a report on the inclusion of young people on boards and committees that are yet to be constituted, next month.

He further directed Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff, and the SGF to ensure monthly engagements with the APC Youth Lobby group for better synergy and cross pollination of ideas and opportunities.

He urged both senior government officials to explore the establishment of a Committee of young people to form the monitoring and evaluation team of ongoing Federal Government projects across the country.

He said the committee would provide feedback which will enable his government to hold public office holders and those given responsibility to account.

The President also welcomed the idea of the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Youth in liaison with the youth leader, requesting the SGF and the Chief of Staff to work out the modalities for its operationalization.

President Buhari told the APC Youth Lobby Group led by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed that the leadership of the party would ensure full participation of young people at all levels.

”I will also support the aspirations of credible and committed young people who are vying for positions in the upcoming convention.

”It is also in our interest to ensure the longevity of our party by standardizing and institutionalizing the leadership recruitment system. Hard working and exemplary individuals should be identified and encouraged and mentored.

”It should be a deliberate policy of the progressives in ensuring that we have a robust succession plan in place,” he said.

Commending members of the APC National Youth Lobby group for the work they are doing for the party, the President said: “‘You are not begging, but negotiating, staking a claim and seeking to add value, which is admirable.”

He urged them to help the party achieve a successful Convention on February 26, 2022 and in subsequent elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

President Buhari declared that APC must be made attractive for younger people to continuously take ownership of it because that is the future, and ”that is what progress means.”

