FCT Minister Wike’s hatred for North destroying President Tinubu’s administration- Arewa Group

The Arewa Progressives Forum (APF) has criticized the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly handling the affairs of the FCT with a deep hatred for the North.

The forum at a press conference, on Saturday in Abuja, claimed that Wike has a personal grudge against Northerners.

The Chairman of APF, Alhaji Usman Sani Yakubu, expressed concern that Northerners, who make up the majority of FCT residents, are being left out of appointments, employment, land allocations, and award of contracts.

He warned that Wike’s actions could negatively impact the support that the President Bola Tinubu administration enjoys from Northerners if the issue is not addressed urgently.

“The rate of nepotism, cronyism and favouritism in the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory is egregious. The Ministry under Nyesom Wike has skewed all strategic appointments to favour his cronies and political affiliates from the Christian River State, while millions of Northerners, who are mostly indigenes of the territory, are left marginalized,” the statement said.

“Wike needs to be reminded that the FCT is not his personal property or an extension of Rivers State. As the Center of Unity, the principle of inclusion must be given priority over any other interest. Therefore, we urged Wike to stop using resources and job opportunities meant for the FCT to buy and sustain the loyalty of his political allies in Rivers State in his fight against the Governor, Sim Fubara.

“It is regrettably lugubrious, that Wike, who was appointed as the FCT Minister by President Tinubu despite not being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is now marginalizing the hosts of FCT. We have received reports of land-grabbing, racketeering and ethnic cleansing against Wike. It is on record that he revoked lands from FCT indigenes and gave them to his cronies as compensation for their loyalties. He also sacked indigenous people from their ancestral homes without any form of compensation or resettlement.

“If left unchecked, the political arrogance and excesses of Wike could potentially damage the cordial relationship between Northerners and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Wike may be deliberately provoking the North to undermine the good relationship between the region and President Tinubu, in preparation for the 2027 Elections. The North played a significant role in bringing the Tinubu government to power, and it is possible that Wike, who is reportedly eyeing the presidency, is attempting to weaken President Tinubu’s strong support base to pave the way for an easier run in 2027.

“This may be the case as Wike is known for biting the fingers that fed him. If not, how does one explain his constant anti-Tinubu rhetoric? It is worth noting that Wike has previously claimed responsibility for Tinubu’s rise to power, which is not only an absurd display of arrogance but also an act of ingratitude.

“President Tinubu must be wary of political Judases like Wike. It is Wike and his ilks, who are hindering the progress of the Renewed Hope Agenda and preventing Nigerians from experiencing its positive impact. Instead of supporting the President’s policies and programs that are meant to benefit the people, they are diverting resources for their selfish interests.

“A million Wike cannot come between the North and President Bola Tinubu. We know the plan of the President for us and what he has achieved so far despite the distractions and mischief of the opposition and antics of enemies within like Nyesom Wike.

“We wish to use this medium to call on Wike to retrace his steps and carry out his duties without bias or be forced to resign. He must serve the President diligently for magnanimously saving him from political obscurity,” the statement added.

