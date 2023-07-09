FIN, Forbes Honour Zinariya Of Lokoja, Dr Aliyu With “Outstanding Woman Of The Year Award”

Foreign Investment Network, FIN, the African knowledge partner of Forbes Best of Africa Award (Emerging Markets), has honoured Tpl. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Ph.D, CON with “FIN Outstanding Woman Of The Year Award 2023”

The award will be conferred on her in London, United Kingdom on 18th July 2023 by Mr. Mark Furlong (President, Forbes Custom) during the FIN/ Forbes Best of Africa Award Reception, London, United Kingdom.

The former Minister of State who is a thoroughbred and exceptional political leader, administrator and humanitarian, has over the years dedicated her time, resources and energy, bridging the gap between the rich and the poor with her unalloyed philanthropy.

A letter cosigned by the President of FIN Group, Dr. Alex Itkin and the Chairman of FIN Group, H. E Olayinka Fayomi, reads: “Your nomination is in recognition of your unparalleled character, thorough leadership, uncommon courage, resilience, commitment to welfare and philanthropy

“Your notable achievements alongside many philanthropic and humanitarian works centred around social mobility, healthcare and shelter is beyond impressive. We also wish to commend your active support to those with poor backgrounds, providing free education, funding, elderly care and entrepreneurial development.

“You will be receiving the award alongside Lord John Bird OBE (Member of House of Lords, UK), Dr Wafik Mustafa (Chairman, British Arab Network), Duchess Niveen Garmal (UN peace Ambassador), Rajesh Agrawal Deputy Mayor London (business), Rabrinda Limachane (business man and Philanthropist), Rt. Hon Paul Scully (Under Secretary of State Technology, London), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission) etc.”

The event will be graced by key personalities from the business community , policymakers, entrepreneurs, opinion leaders, the media, Forbes’ partners and international investors.

Through its awards, FIN Awards acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leaders, top businessmen, political leaders and dynamic personalities with records of making far-reaching impacts and positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors and industries.

