Fresh Trouble for Burna Boy as Singer’s Police Escort Shoots Two at Lagos Club

The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy for attempted murder after they shot two fun seekers, Irebami Lawrence and another identified simply as Tolu, at Club Cubana in Lagos on Wednesday, Punch reports.

The development comes just a few years after the Lagos State police command declared Burna Boy wanted for allegedly sending armed thugs to assault and rob fellow musician, Abiye Jumbo, aka Mr. 2Kay.

According to a preliminary police report by the Bar Beach Police Division in Lagos State, trouble started around 4am on June 8, 2022 when the musician and five police escorts visited Club Cubana in Victoria Island.

About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy- winning artiste into the club.

According to multiple witness statements, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.

He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to come join him.

However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted Burna Boy, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at his wife.