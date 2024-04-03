Gen TY Danjuma Taking Taraba to new heights every day – By Emmanuel Bello

This visit will make it his tenth or so since Governor Agbu Kefas took on the mantle of leadership in Taraba state. General TY Danjuma, arguably Africa’s own Croesus, has shown that charity begins at home. He is also clearly now very comfortable with the man who runs the state: Dr Kefas. Now, General Danjuma has always loved his state and his native base, Takum. It is, however, noteworthy that this is the first time the famed war time hero is taking more than a cursory interest in the fortunes of the state. A beautiful partnership is indeed working for the good of all.

Consequently, in a recent outing at Takum, the world-class courageous General spoke, with a touch of nostalgia, the Takum that used to be. He recalled with longings how peaceful it used to be to drive from Lagos to the Taraba hinterlands without fear of attacks.The former defense minister wished for the return of that time When Takum was prosperous and the center of civilization.

Today, the General is doing his best to restore that glory. Without a doubt, Takum is now wearing a new look, all thanks to the kindred spirit he has found in the governor. Together, the two ex soldiers are deeply working hard to change the narratives and reposition Takum and indeed the entire Taraba as a bastion of security and success. With efforts that have seen Kashimbilla Dam delivering constant power, agricultural revolution based on irrigation and the stride in health, education sectors, General TY Danjuma is reaching deep and redefining development in this area. The airport and the planned resorts are giving Takum an international outlook. The TY Danjuma University, just a few meters away from the city center, promises to be one of the best in the country. Works are vigorously in progress. The Daisy Danjuma Hospital is something else. Apart from the state of art equipment there, it boasts some of the best in the medical profession. New bridges and better road networks mean access would be easy. Takum is indeed gradually morphing into a modern hub of improved services.

Bello is the Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas

