Gov Kefas: I’ll ensure tractors get directly to farmers

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has said the newly bought tractors will not be diverted but go straight to farmers. He said the machines are part of his total commitment to making Taraba state the ultimate hub of food production. He reiterated his earlier declaration that Taraba state can feed its populace and the entire country. He said, “Taraba state has no business with hunger. With our vast land and potentials in crop and cattle, we are now prepared to become the national leader in food security”

Dr. Kefas said farmers remain the hope of the state and the nation as hunger is now a security threat to the nation. He said the machines are not just about technology but sowing the seeds of hope.

The governor was speaking at the unveiling of the first 250 out of the purchased 850 tractors and other farm implements from the Czech Republic. The event is the second in the three-day program designed to commemorate Governor Kefas First Year in office.

Earlier in his welcome address, the commissioner of Agriculture, Professor Nick Namessan, said the farmers will sign agreements on receiving the tractors. A peep at the agreement document showed farmers will produce guarantors that will serve as sureties. Payments will be on a 40 -60 % ratio with government taking the larger share of the repayments. The beneficiaries will pay 40 per cent of the cost, while the government will pick the remaining cost. By subsidizing the cost of the tractors, government expect more farmers to take advantage of the scheme. Prof Nick said government will assidiously monitor the repayments and maintenance of the tractors.

Already a mobile maintenance vehicle is also available to ensure swift repairs when there are breakdowns.

Speakers at the event expressed their gratitude and noted that investment in agriculture is the way to go to ameliorate the food crisis in the land.

In his good will message, former governor of Taraba state, Rev. Jolly Nyame, extolled the virtues of Dr Kefas. He noted that the workshop he commissioned during his tenure was vandalized over the years. He said he was filled with pride that the current administration has restored the glory of the dilapidated structure.

He commended the governor for viewing government as a continuous phenomenon where uncompleted projects are revived and strengthened.

Representatives of the Czech Republic Ambassador to Nigeria said they are elated by the business relationships they have with the state.

In his speech, leaders of the various farmers groups in the state said the tractors have come at the time farmers were in dire needs of the machines. They pledged the support of farmers to be the main supervisor of the scheme to ensure its survival.

The program was attended by all top government functionaries and some traditional rulers prominent among them include the Aku Uka of Wukari and the Emir of Muri.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications

