Gov Kefas mourns demise of Lau, pledges more support for women’s causes

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has mourned the death of frontline woman leader and President Nigeria Council for Women Society (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau.

Lau passed on on Tuesday at Kebbi state during an official engagement.

In a condolence message, Dr. Kefas described the late Lau as a Taraba golden export to the rest of the world. He said her contributions to women causes stand tall in the history of gender activism. He noted that her demise has left a huge vacuum that may not easily be filled.

The governor, however, condoled with her family, the state, and the nation at large. He prayed for the repose of the departed while pledging more support for women’s inclusion in governance.

He said the late Lau was an inspiration to him on the power of the girl child education that spurred him into the free education policy. He said he is encouraged to know that educating a woman is a gift to the whole world, noting that Lau exemplified the saying. He reaffirmed his faith in the administrative capacity of the women – a fact that has made him the governor with the highest number of women in the executive cabinet.

Meanwhile, Dr Kefas said the late Lau would be remembered for her principled and dogged fight against oppression of women and her commitment to bettering the lives of women and children.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications

