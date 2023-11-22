Connect with us

Gov Kefas: Taraba Has No Master Plan

Published

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has decried the lack of a master plan for the state capital and the state generally. He said the lack of a master plan has made proper planning and projections difficult.

According to a press statement signed by Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications.

The governor lamented that many things in the state are not right, adding that he inherited lots of challenges when he took over.

He said Wednesday when the Obadiah Ando led Committee on the streamlining of ministries, departments and government agencies submitted its report at Government House.

Earlier in his remarks, Ando, a former federal minister and Secretary to the Taraba State Government, said the task they undertook was a daunting one. He highlighted some of the challenges encountered during the course of their work.

Ando said the reports contained details of how the MDAs should be streamlined to avoid overlapping and expensive repetitions of duties. He commended members of the committee that included seasoned state and federal civil servants.

Ando noted that some of the ministries need to be unbundled to reduce their work loads. He said the office of the Head of Service should not be responsible for paying salaries. He stressed that salary payments should be the job of the Accountant General office.

Ando stressed the need for more refresher courses for top level staff.

Speaking on the assignment, Dr Kefas said he would implement the findings of the committee to the letter. He stressed that the sterling team that did the job can be trusted to deliver.

On the need for committees and trainings, he said those criticising his effort at retreats and setting up committees are bereft of how administration works. He said training, workshops and seminars are very pivotal to an enlightened work force.

He enjoined his team to work assiduously as a unit to actualize his dreams for the state. He promised to promptly set up a White Paper committee to come up with a summary of the reports.

The committee comprised of former Head of Service of the Federation, Danladi Kifasi, Chief of Staff to Taraba Governor, Dr Jeji Williams, former Taraba state Head of Service, Augustine Banzing among others.

