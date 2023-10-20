Why Kefas Visited All The Military Service Chiefs – By Emmanuel Bello

In an unprecedented move by any one in his position, Gov. Agbu Kefas has actually visited all the military service chiefs in Abuja. At the heart of these trips is just one mission: the need for better security in Taraba state. In all the trips, the governor makes a point of carrying everyone along. He does not walk alone: National Assembly members, state Assembly members, his commissioners, elders, women and youths of the state all go with him.

According to him, the job of safeguarding Taraba state goes beyond the political. He said he must carry all stakeholders along so they would appreciate the level of the problem and the work that will go into it. He stressed that the challenge required the support of all. He rejected the old notion that governance is only for the governor. The bipartisan approach, he stressed, is anchored on the need to manage all diversities and work as a team.

Starting off with the Army Chief, it was a homecoming of sorts for the retired Lieutenant Colonel who made a historic mark in the Intelligence Corp of the military. The visit was memorable as major military top brass welcomed one of their own to the Army Headquarters. Their friend and brother, who had crossed to the “other side”, haven’t forgotten them. They assured him of their support and expressly encouraged him to represent them well. Dr Kefas, on the other hand was very grateful for the kind reception. He told them he won’t forget his roots and that he would be a great ambassador. It was heartwarming to note that many of the officers present were coursemates to the governor.

After the Army, the governor moved to the Navy. Taraba state is actually named after a river and it has the longest stretch of the River Benue. Invariably, this visit was pivotal. The Kashimbilla Dam is located in the southern parts of Taraba state. River Ibi is one of the largest body of waters in the North East. The Navy therefore has an important role to play in the scheme of things as far as the over all security of the state was concerned.

The final visit was to the Airforce Headquarters. Again, as with the Navy, Taraba state is largely a mountainous state with many large forest reserves. The role of aerial surveillance and air related defence can not be over emphasized. This is where the Airforce comes in.

These visits have proven one thing: Governor Kefas is deeply concerned about security. He is committed to taking his number one duty very seriously. He is hopeful and desirous that Taraba state shall be rid of all criminal activities, banditry and crisis caused by outside interferences and age long lopholes. No one is left in doubt of his capacity and commitment to these ideals.

Bello is the Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas.

