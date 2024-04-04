Gov Kefas visits Takum after storms, console residents

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has assured Takum residents on Wednesday that the government will find ways to support efforts to rebuild homes destroyed by a storm that happened Tuesday evening.

It would be recalled that a heavy downpour had destroyed many houses on Tuesday with some residents rendered homeless.

But in a swift response the following day, Dr Agbu Kefas first despatched a team of state officials to visit Takum and the affected areas. They were mandated to take stock of all the damages and proffer the best ways to handle the immediate damages and proffer ways to stop any future occurrences.

Governor Kefas, later in the day, visited Takum to get a first-hand report of the damages. Going around some of the affected parts of the city, the governor made many stops to empathize with victims and offer words of encouragement.

Meanwhile, meeting community leaders and residents, the governor assured them of government readiness to support efforts at rebuilding their damaged homes.

The obviously elated residents of Takum, who had filed out on the streets to welcome the governor, expressed appreciation at the prompt action. They further commended the effort of the administration, stressing their preparedness to partner with Dr Kefas in the rebuilding activities.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications

