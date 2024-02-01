Grace Nwaokobia Set To Break GWR For Longest Home Kitchen Cooking Marathon 

The Guinness World Record for Longest Home Kitchen Cooking Marathon is set to be broken in March this year by Nigerian chef and home cook Grace Nwaokobia.

Chef Grace intends to Break Rickey lumpkins record of 68 hours. This record has not been broken since 2018 by anyone.

She intends to do it in a serviced home apartment in Lagos with limited restrictions open to the public to come show support as there will be a variety of home cooked meals in abundance.

The meals cooked will be shared in special takeaway packs with raw food items to the homeless on the streets and representatives of orphanage homes in attendance. Home cooks will also be selected and gifted kitchen appliances for their businesses.

This is a marathon with a purpose, Nigerians set trends and the intent is to crush the trend table coming March. For sponsorship and donations @graciesgourmetng