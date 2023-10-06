Hand of Favor Global Care & Support Foundation Fetes Orphans

A Non-Governmental Organization named the Hand of Favor Global Care & Support Foundation, an organization dedicated to rendering support to the less privileged had embarked on an outreach to celebrate children’s day at Gidan Bege Orphanage Home in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

The event which held on the 27th of may 2023 was designed to encourage Children to grow to become better citizens worthy of emulation.

Addressing the students the group said children are the country’s future leaders, as they will grow to become doctors, nurses, lawyers, engineers, teachers, pilots, architect, etc.

The group further opined that “Hands of Favor Global Care and Support Foundation believes that once you celebrate a child, you are also uplifting and ushering them into a better version of themselves by teaching them, love, value and self-worth. A child that experiences so much love is a child that is confident”.

They further said “One of the aim for the foundation is to build up self-esteem of children and young adults, and

some of the ways to do that is by encouraging, celebrating, and sharing everlasting memories

with them”.

The team from the foundation’s office had an amazing time playing several games and bonding with the children after which a class of exceptional young lads from the orphanage were selected for educational Scholarship which brings to 15 the number of children presently on yearly educational scholarship been sponsored by the foundation.

