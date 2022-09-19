Connect with us

Herbalist Breaks Into Osun Cemetery, Steals Human Head

Published

Men of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in Ede, Osun State, on Saturday, confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old herbalist, Ismail Adewuyi, for allegedly stealing a female corpse’s head and intestines at the Muslim Cemetery, Oke Yidi, in the Ede area of the state.

According to Punch Metro, Adewuyi, who was armed with assorted charms, stormed the cemetery in the early hours of Saturday, exhumed a corpse, cut the head and brought out its intestines.

He was said to be making his way out of the cemetery when luck ran out of him as a member of hunters service, who had suspected Adewuyi’s movement, laid an ambush and arrested him.

A source in Oke Yidi area of the town, during an interview with our correspondent on Sunday, said the suspect, while being interrogated by members of the security outfit, said he was a herbalist.

The source said, “We heard the noise and few people that could go out saw hunters interrogating a suspect carrying head of a corpse and intestines that he exhumed at the Muslim Cemetery, Oke Yidi, Ede.

“The suspect was later handed over to the police. Those that arrested him recorded his confession on video. The suspect is with the police.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying investigation had commenced.

Opalola said, “On Saturday, around 1.25am, a member of Nigeria Hunter in Ede, arrested one Adewuyi Ismail, 28, of Oke-Ola, Agbagudu, Ede, and brought him to the station with an unknown fresh female head and intestines.

“The suspect was arrested around 1am at the Muslim Cemetery, Oke Yidi, Abere Road, Ede. The investigation is in progress.”

