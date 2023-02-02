I Was With Pigs When I Criticised Tinubu – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, Director, New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has reacted to the circulating essay he wrote against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the party, some years ago, Daily Trust reports.

Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation was one of the ardent critics of Tinubu before he defected to the ruling party two years ago.

Many have accused him of speaking from both sides and lacking integrity, especially on political issues.

But defending himself in a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote, “Circulating essays I wrote years ago against @officialABAT changes nothing. I was in People’s Pigs Party then but saw the light and left the swine. Been in APC since & have fought for Asiwaju to win with every fibre of my being. Those that are unhappy with that can drop dead.”

Despite his explanation, some Twitter users taunted him. Below are some of such comments:

@Philsike1 wrote, “Every citizen of Nigeria know why u re changing post every now and then. Even ur APC people know why. Bcoz Africa’s living greatest man, Dr Olusegun Obasanjo, told us just as he made it known for generations to come.”

@ChibuzoUdolisa said, “Sir, you forgot to add that you actually had been in the APC before you went to the PDP and now back again. And about seeing the light, only people with specific sight challenges see the light move from one end to the other the way you see it move from pillar to post.”

@Phemmyjulius wrote, “A politician makes you doubt your mind. At least, if someone agrees to write an article once but this changes once a bigger and better bankroller appears, loyalty and thoughtfulness will give way.”

@BullemJoseph, “Waooo one of you best, Post sir. Since I’ve been following you am really left with no word but, to say thank and God Almighty bless you.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.