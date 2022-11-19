Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

I Won’t Insult Tinubu to Show I Don’t Support Him, Says Fayose

Published

Ayo Fayose says he won’t resort to insulting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu even though they are in different camps ahead of next year’s election.

Fayose, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the comment on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Let me tell you: if people are expecting me to abuse Tinubu to show that I am not supporting him, I would not do that,” he said during the show.

The former Ekiti State governor and an ally of Governor Nyesom Wike claimed that despite the political differences some northern governors or politicians have with President Muhammadu Buhari, they don’t resort to abuses.

He described Tinubu as a Yoruba leader and as such, he won’t descend to insulting the former Lagos State governor even though they are of different camps. Fayose said he respects Atiku Abubakar of the PDP the same way as the APC chieftain.

“If the only way to demonstrate to everybody that I am Bola Tinubu’s enemy is to come out as a Yoruba man and insult Bola Tinubu, I will never do it,” he added.

“Listen to me, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu are over 70 years old leaders, why were they sitting together to rub minds and did not carry cutlasses against it each other? Count me out of that (insulting Tinubu).”

“I am not going to be insulting Atiku,” Fayose insisted. “I am not going to be insulting Tinubu.”

The PDP chieftain also reiterated his stance on power shifting to the southern region of the country. As far as he is concerned, since President Buhari is about to complete his second term and is from the northern region, the southern part of the nation should produce Nigeria’s next president.

While he is an ally of Wike who has been at loggerheads with the PDP following the party’s presidential primary, Fayose said he will still work for the party.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Oshiomhole Arrives Port Harcourt as Wike’s Romance With APC Continues

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has arrived Port Harcourt for the commissioning of the Rumueprikom Flyover constructed by...

2 days ago

News

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Meets CAN, Says ‘My Children Are Christians’

Senator Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed the allegation that he has no regard for Christians. Tinubu’s choice...

3 days ago

News

Tinubu: 2023 Election is a Fight For Nigeria’s Soul

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the 2023 elections as a fight for Nigeria’s soul, Daily Trust...

3 days ago

News

2023: Court Disqualifies 16 APC State Assembly Candidates in Rivers

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, disqualified 16 candidates gunning for seats in the State House of Assembly...

November 11, 2022

Copyright ©