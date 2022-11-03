INEC to Spend N355bn on 2023 Polls

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total sum of N355 billion will be spent to execute the 2023 general election and the annual budget, Leadership reports.

Already, N305 billion has been approved for the conduct of the 2023 general election by the National Assembly. But, the electoral body has budgeted another N50 billion for its annual budget in 2023, an increment of N10 billion compared to the 2022 budget which was N40 billion as approved by the National Assembly.

In the 2023 budget submitted to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for consideration, N2.6 billion was earmarked for off season elections like Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa governorship elections. The elections for the three states will be held on November 11, 2023.

According to INEC, the N2.6 billion will cater for elections, referenda and recalls expenses such as : Operation dept cost covering , printing of ballot papers, result sheets , printing of forms and envelopes, arterials and supplies , logistics expenses , honorarium for officials, supervision, RAC preparation, security /intervention support etc.

“Election ICT system support, printing of voters register for off season and bye elections, FSA Election fund management logistics,” it stated.

In the 2023 budget of the agency, N50 million will be spent to buy firefighting equipment, motor vehicles – N150 million, N250 million to repair offices and residential buildings.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.