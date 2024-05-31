itel Triumphs at the Beacon of ICT Awards 2024

In a remarkable showcase of excellence and innovation, itel, a leading smartphone brand, emerged victorious at the prestigious Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards 2024. The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates significant contributions to the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in Nigeria, honored itel with three distinguished accolades, solidifying its status as a formidable player in the industry.

itel was awarded the title of “Most Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand 2024,” a testament to its consistent delivery of high-quality, affordable smartphones that cater to the diverse needs of Nigerian consumers. This accolade underscores itel’s commitment to enhancing mobile connectivity and digital inclusion across the country. In addition to this prestigious recognition, the itel P55 5G was named the “Best Value 5G Smartphone 2024.” The itel P55 5G stands out for its blend of advanced features, reliability, and affordability, making cutting-edge 5G technology accessible to a broader audience. This award highlights itel’s strategic focus on bringing next-generation technology to the masses, thereby driving the adoption of 5G in Nigeria.

The evening also celebrated individual excellence within the itel team. Oke Umurhohwo, itel Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, was honored with the “Innovative Marketing Personality of the Year” award.

Oke Umurhohwo, itel Marketing Manager For West Africa Region 1

This recognition reflects Umurhohwo’s exceptional leadership and innovative marketing strategies that have significantly contributed to itel’s market growth and brand presence in Nigeria. His efforts have not only elevated itel’s profile but have also set new benchmarks in the industry for creative and impactful marketing.

“We are deeply honored to receive these awards, which are a reflection of our dedication to providing Nigerians with top-notch mobile technology and services,” said Omachona Eguda, ATL Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria. “At itel, our mission is to democratize technology by making it accessible and affordable for everyone. These awards inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and customer satisfaction.”

The Beacon of ICT Awards are a respected benchmark for excellence in Nigeria’s ICT sector. Recognizing both organizational and individual contributions, the awards aim to inspire further advancements and development within the industry.

itel’s victories at the BoICT Awards 2024 highlight the brand’s robust growth and its pivotal role in shaping the future of mobile technology in Nigeria. As itel continues to expand its product lineup and market reach, these accolades serve as a powerful endorsement of its efforts to meet and exceed the evolving needs of consumers.

For more information about itel and its award-winning products, visit the official itel website at www.itel-life.com.

About itel:

itel is a global brand committed to providing budget-friendly consumer electronics with superior user experiences. Known for its innovative products and customer-centric approach, itel has established a strong presence in emerging markets around the world.