Jimi Benson: X-raying An Ikorodu Boy In Parliament – By Bolaji Akinmosu

From the streets of Ikorodu, where dreams often collide with adversity, a young man has risen, defying the odds and carving his name into the annals of Nigerian politics.

Babajimi Adegoke Benson, a native son of this vibrant Lagos suburb, has not only broken barriers but shattered them, proving that resilience and determination can propel an ordinary boy to extraordinary heights and not just that, but being able to achieve goals in that position.

Babajimi Adegoke Benson, born on March 30, 1972, hails from Ikorodu, Lagos State. His journey is labeled by a blend of legal expertise, corporate leadership, and public service.

Jimi Benson pursued his legal education at LASU, obtaining an LLB in 1994.

He continued his legal studies at the Nigerian Law School, earning a Bachelor of Law (Honors) in 1995.

In 1999, he added to his qualifications with an LLM in Comparative International Business Law.

Jimi Benson furthered his education by pursuing an MBA in Warwick Business School (UK).

After completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in 1989, he embarked on a career that took him to international platforms.

He served as a Legal Officer at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

In Nigeria, he worked as an in-house Legal Counsel at Ecobank PLC and later as Deputy Manager (Legal) at Lead Bank PLC.

Jimi Benson entered electoral politics in 2015 under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the Nigerian House of Representatives, he has held various roles:

Chairman of the House Committee on Banking and Finance, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Habitat, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Delegated Legislation, Member of Committees on Works, Justice, Housing, Environment, Treaties, and Protocol. Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence.

Jimi Benson is an honorable member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State. Benson was first elected into the Nigerian House of Representatives in 2015 to represent the Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State. He was re-elected for a second term in 2019 and has since been re-elected for a third term during the 2023 Nigerian general election in Nigeria. Now, the current Chairman of House Committee on Defence. As Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, he shoulders the responsibility of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

His terms has brought about positive changes and improvement in his constituency.

Jimi Benson’s story is one of diligence and steadfast commitment. Born and raised in the heart of Ikorodu, he witnessed firsthand the struggles faced by his community—lack of infrastructure, unemployment, and limited access to quality education. Yet, rather than succumbing to despair, Jimi channelled his energy into effecting change.

Representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency, he has become a voice for the people, advocating for their rights, welfare, and development.

As a young leader, Jimi Benson recognizes the power of youth. He has championed initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians through education, skills training, and job creation. His commitment to youth development is a beacon of hope for the next generation.

Jimi Benson has worked tirelessly to improve infrastructure in Ikorodu. From road rehabilitation to healthcare facilities, he has prioritized community needs. His efforts have transformed neighborhoods, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Within the hallowed chambers of parliament, Jimi Benson has left an indelible mark. His contributions to debates, bills, and policy discussions reflect his dedication to effective governance. Whether advocating for education reform or economic empowerment, he remains steadfast.

His journey from Ikorodu to parliament underscores his commitment to marginalized communities. He amplifies their voices, ensuring that their concerns are heard at the highest levels of government. His empathy and accessibility set him apart.

Jimi Benson’s story resonates with young Nigerians who aspire to make a difference. His rise from humble beginnings inspires hope and reinforces the belief that anyone, regardless of background, can contribute to nation-building.

With all these, it is no doubt that he fits into the moniker of Mr. Constituency projects as he has properly executed projects in the Ikorodu Constituency.

Among these projects is the iCare food bank initiative which was launched to provide relief to vulnerable groups, including the elderly and widows, by distributing food items and necessities. Also, recognizing the need for communication, he established a community radio station, IKD FM. This platform serves as a voice for the local community, disseminating information, promoting cultural events, and fostering unity. He also contributed to improving access to healthcare in his constituency by donating an 80-bed Mother and Child Hospital.

These initiatives have impacted the lives of his constituents and have contributed to the development of the community.

Hon. Babajimi Adegoke Benson’s multifaceted career, spanning legal practice, public administration, and private sector expertise, reflects his dedication to serving both his constituency and the nation at large.

His legacy is one of authentic service as he is indeed a representative of the people and such a rare parliamentarian.

Akinmosu wrote this piece from Ikorodu, Lagos State.

