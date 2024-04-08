Kano: Coalition charges Gov Yusuf to open Kwankwaso’s dirty past as Governor

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has welcomed the proposed probe of Alhaji Umar Ganduje’s tenure as Kano State governor.

The Coalition, at a press conference on Monday, described it as a positive step towards accountability and transparency in governance.

Obinna Francis, the Convener of the Coalition, however, charged Governor Abba Yusuf to extend the probe to other notable individuals in the state such as Rabiu Kwanksaso.

Francis emphasised that selective justice is a threat to society everywhere in the world, hence the failure to investigate Kwankwaso and others will be seen as biased and political.

”The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the State Government to Investigate the immediate past administration in the state ought to start their investigation from 1999-2003 and 2011-2015 when 70 per cent of government properties were sold or fraudulently allocated to friends and families, and not just focusing on only 2011-2015,” the statement said.

“But it is unfortunate to bring to our notice that the magnanimous sharing of the state assets happened right under the nose of Abba Kabir Yusuf when he was the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport. Should we infer that Mr Governor doesn’t know that he who lives in a glass house doesn’t throw stones!

”We all know It is a popular knowledge that the best way to kill a weed is from its root. Therefore, it is alarming that Governor Abba Yusuf seems to focus so much attention on killing the weed of corruption at the top with so much aggression, by solely focusing on witch-hunting the poor in Kano State, which is completely unacceptable.

“We believe that justice should be blind and impartial, regardless of one’s social or political status. Therefore, we call for a fair and comprehensive investigation that includes all relevant parties.

”Governor Abba Yusuf should be wise enough to know that it is only when the foundation of transparency is strong, that’s when corruption can be fully addressed.

”The relentless attacks on Chairman Ganduje by Governor Abba Yusuf and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso not only create a sense of instability in the political landscape of Kano State, but also undermine the democratic process. Instead of fostering healthy political competition and constructive dialogue, their actions fuel division and animosity. This not only harms the state’s political stability but also hampers the overall development and progress of Kano State.

”In light of these concerns, the Coalition for Truth and Justice urges Governor Abba Yusuf to extend his investigation to include the period when Rabiu Kwankwaso served as the Governor of Kano State. The government should be upright in its dealings by not selfishly restricting its investigation to between 2015 and 2023, but from 1999 till 2023. This will ensure that justice is served without bias or favoritism.

”It is no news there are rumors among the people of Kano that Governor Yusuf is dinning with Kwankwaso, and that is the reason he’s shielding him from any probe of corruption about his administration in Kano State. The governor must prove it to every Kano citizen that he who comes to equity, must come with clean hands, and this will be a welcome development by all.

”For the record, it can be noted that; From 2011-2015, the controversial five kilometer road projects in the 44 local governments were awarded and only for the funds to be misappropriated without the project being executed under the Kwankwaso administration.

”During the same period under review, over N3 billion naira was also earmarked for a particular project but misappropriated by Kwankwaso during his Presidential Campaign in Lagos when N70 million was released by each local government.”

