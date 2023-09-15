Kano Commissioner: “Corrupt Judge That Collects Bribe Should Choose Life Or Money”

Judges who are considering petitions for governorship elections but who have allegedly taken bribes should choose between their lives and the money, according to Kano State Commissioner for Lands Adamu Aliyu.

On Thursday, Aliyu warned the judges presiding over the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal during a speech he gave during a protest in support of the opposition New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

During his address to NNPP members, Commissioner Aliyu stated, “Any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.”

The statement has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, raising serious concerns about the impartiality and safety of the judges overseeing the election dispute.

Last month, the governor received NNPP supporters protesting against the alleged bribery of judges at the election petitions tribunal.

The election in question pertains to the governorship seat, for which Abba Yusuf of the NNPP is being challenged by Nasiru Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The tribunal has yet to announce a date for its judgment.

Commissioner Aliyu’s remarks took a more ominous turn as he suggested that the consequences of an unfavourable judgment would be dire.

“You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina,” he warned. “I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be deadlier than the ones in those states and Borno.”

This alarming statement has drawn strong criticism from various quarters, with calls for immediate action to ensure the safety of the judges and the integrity of the electoral process. The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, and other top officials were present at the event where these threats were made.

The issuance of death threats against tribunal judges, alongside allegations of bribery, has cast a shadow over the fairness and legality of the ongoing election dispute. It remains to be seen how authorities will respond to these disturbing developments, and what impact they will have on the tribunal’s proceedings.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.