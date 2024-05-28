Kano Emirate: Stop Making A Mockery Of Judiciary – Group Warns Gov Yusuf

The Congress for the Defence of Rule of Law (CDRL) has slammed Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State for what it described as a willful disobedience of the judiciary.

In a statement signed by its President, Barr. Armstrong Adejoh Francis, the group said the Governor went low to obtain an injunction from a Kano State High Court to vacate a subsisting order of the Federal High Court issued last Friday.

Francis said it is “laughable and despicable for a state’s Chief Executive Officer in the 21st century to do that”, describing his actions as a mockery of the judiciary

Recall that, a title holder in Kano Emirate, Aminu Dan’agundi, instituted a suit challenging the implementation of the state’s new emirate council law.

The Federal High Court, in its ruling, issued an ex-parte order preventing Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II. The court also halted the implementation of a new law that abolished the four emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

The order, given by the Federal High Court directed all involved parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a suit filed by the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba-Dan Agundi.

Instead of complying with the order of the Federal High Court, the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, filed a suit and obtained the order setting aside the order of the Federal High Court, Kano.

The group, therefore, called for the immediate sack of the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kano State, Haruna Denderi, for aiding the deliberate confusion in Kano, and blatant disregard of a court order.

“Another worrisome issue is the statement from the deputy governor of Kano State, Gwarzo, who alleged that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero must evacuate himself from Kano because he is constituting a threat to public peace,” the statement added.

“We call on the deputy governor to prove to us how Ado Bayero has made efforts that constitute a threat to public peace.

“This same deputy governor accused the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu of abating the conveyance of Ado Bayero two days after he was deposed, only to turn around yesterday and apologize to the Mallam Ribadu, who had earlier threatened to sue the deputy governor for defamation.

“We wish to remind Mr Gwarzo that Ado Bayero had earlier stated that he is committed to the respecting the rule of law and wants the matter before the court to be settled by the court. We warn those who think the judiciary has become a mai-shai joint to desist from rubbishing our judiciary.

“Abba Yusuf ought to know more than this, especially as he recently celebrated a sound judgment of the Supreme Court which set aside the judgements of the tribunal and Court of Appeal, which sacked him as governor.

“It is necessary to remind Governor Yusuf that the practice of forum shopping is an abuse of law, he must retrace his steps as continuing with his executive rascality is akin to an invitation to anarchy.”

