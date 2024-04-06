Kantagua Market: Bridgeway Global Contract, Terminated 2yrs Ago  -LASG 

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde has disclosed that the contract with the Kantagua market project consultant, Bridgeway Global Project Limited has since been terminated over two years ago due to non-performance of the contractor on the agreement reached with him.

The state government grudge is hinged to the fact that his contract with the state was terminated two years ago, to their surprise a whopping sum of over N600 million was allegedly collected from the traders through dubious means in the name of rent, other market environmental charges as well as clear extortion of the market men and women.

Therefore, Dr Babatunde said, “it is illegal for Bridgeway Global Project Ltd, who allegedly the alter and ego is to one James Onyemenam.

It was revealed that the embattled Mr. Onyemenam, himself or his representatives have been collecting fees and money from the marketers under the pretence that he was still in charge of the contract when it was actually terminated by the state government two years ago.

Infact, checks by our correspondent both at the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and on the goggle reveals that Mr. James Onyemenam, is the owner of the coy.

The Special Adviser said he was taken aback by the continued occupation and collection of illegal fees amounting to millions of naira from traders and shop owners currently occupying the Kantagua market.

According to a statement from the Public Affairs Unit of LASBCA, Babatunde has

restated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to develop Kantagua ICT market to world class marketplace.

The Special Adviser disclosed this during an inspection of the vast land area earmarked for the relocation of Ikeja computer village in the urban regeneration program of the state government.

He disclosed that the Urban Development Department in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development headed by Mrs. Bola Bello has taken over the management of the Kantangua project till further notice.

Babatunde also directed that anything that has to do with project control has to be in line with Lagos State Building Control Agency’s guidelines and regulations.

Speaking on the fate of subscribers who had paid to Bridgeway Global Project Limited for the allocation of shops in the market, Dr. Babatunde said “All of you that has paid any money to the project consultant after his contract was terminated, I can assure that Bridgeway Global Project Limited will be made to refund all fees collected illegally to the subscribers after the conduct of proper identification and verification by the State government to determine the real occupants and how much they paid”.

“From this moment, nobody should pay any kobo to them again as they no longer represent the State government on this project.

“Director from Urban Development, Mrs. Bola Bello and her team will be the one to represent the State Government on this market project till further notice and if you have anything to do on this market project, please liaise with her” Dr. Babatunde stated.

He directed that eight staff of Bridgeway Global Project Limited found in the market gate collecting tolls and fees be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law after collecting millions of Naira from the poor traders.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki addressing the multitude of subscribers and sellers in the market warned against any environmental infringement as well as blocking of roads leading into the market. He warned that nobody should pay any money to anybody for now till further notice when things are put in the right perspective. He disclosed that some buildings and structures erected illegally in some parts of the market will give way for proper development of the market.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the State House of Assembly Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon Ogunkelu Sylvester who lead other members of the State House of Assembly on a fact finding mission said they are in the market on the directives of the Speaker reaction to a petition written by the Leaders of the Market Association. He noted that their findings will be delivered to the speaker for further action.

Meanwhile, efforts by our correspondent yesterday, to reach Mr. James Uchechukwu Onyemenam, on his two lines 08033455983 and 08053424301 to hear his own side of the story proved futile as the phone was said to be switched off.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.