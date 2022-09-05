Kenya Election: Odinga Disagrees With Supreme Court Ruling

The rival of William Ruto in the Kenya presidential election, Ralia Odinga, has disagreed with the position of the Supreme Court which upheld Ruto’s electoral victory, Punch reports.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday, struck out the suit filed by Odinga that challenged Ruto’s victory and subsequently upheld the election of Ruto as the president-elect Kenya.

But in reaction on Monday, Odinga Presidential Secretariat released a statement, saying they disagreed with the position of the court.

The statement titled, ‘RE: STATEMENT ON COURT RULING’, read, “We have taken note of the decision of the Supreme Court on the presidential election held on August 9, 2022. We have always stood for the the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today.

“Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side, unfortunately the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us on all nine grounds and occasion resulted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims. This judgement is by no means the end of our movement, in fact it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging.”

“We thank our supporters and Kenyans across the country for standing with us. We will be communicating in the near future on our plans to continue our struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy.

“God bless you and God bless Kenya!”, The statement shared by Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, on Twitter, added.

Karua, who had earlier tweeted also said, “The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings.”

Recall that the Kenya’s Deputy President, Ruto, was declared winner of the August 9 election by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.