Land Seizure: ABU Lecturers Demand Withdrawal of El-Rufai’s Academic Certificate

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria chapter, has called for the immediate withdrawal of the degree certificates of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, Daily Trust reports.

An alumnus of ABU, El-Rufai graduated with a first class in Quantity Surveying in 1976.

Speaking via telephone, Comrade Hussein Abdullahi, Secretary of the Union, which represents lecturers, said the resolution was reached at the end of its congress meeting held on March 2, 2022.

He said ASUU was surprised that the governor could forcefully seize ABU’s land at Mando, Kaduna, an action which he described as an “utter disregard of an order by a competent court of law”.

“He forcefully took over a land belonging to Ahmadu Bello University, an institution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a historic and premier University,” Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi added that the Congress resolved to “visit the Mando College of Agriculture and Animal Science where the lands are situated to register its protest over the illegal land seizure.”

“We have issued an advisory to relevant organs of Ahmadu Bello University to formally withdraw the degree certificates awarded to Nasir Elrufai by the University as his many actions are in contravention of the requirements in character and learning deemed worthy of ABU degree award,” he said.

The governor had not reacted to the development as of the time of filing this report.

Land Seizure: ABU Lecturers Demand Withdrawal of El-Rufai's Academic Certificate



