Lawyers applaud Gov Fubara’s remarkable performance on one-year anniversary

A Coalition of Lawyers in Nigeria under the aegis of Lawyers for Justice has rated Governor Siminalayi Fubara high on his first anniversary in office.

In a statement signed by its President, Moses Okino, the group said it came to this conclusion after a comprehensive assessment tour across the state to evaluate the governor’s performance.

According to Okino, the tour covered various local government areas, where the coalition interacted with citizens, community leaders, and project beneficiaries.

The Lawyers for Justice acknowledged the governor’s efforts in revitalizing the state’s economy, improving security, and enhancing the overall quality of life for Rivers State citizens through infrastructural development, education, and healthcare, among others.

“After a comprehensive tour of Rivers State, our members had the opportunity to assess and evaluate Governor Fubara’s achievements, and we are impressed by his remarkable leadership, vision, and commitment to the development of the state,” the statement said.

“In the past year, Governor Fubara has demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs of Rivers State and its people. His administration’s accomplishments in various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare, security, and economic growth, are a testament to his dedication to good governance and the rule of law.

“We are particularly impressed by Governor Fubara’s commitment to the rule of law and his administration’s respect for human rights. His efforts to promote peace, justice, and reconciliation in Rivers State are laudable, and we believe that his leadership style is a model for other states in Nigeria to follow.

“As lawyers, we recognize the importance of good governance, accountability, and transparency in government. We are pleased to see that Governor Fubara’s administration has demonstrated these qualities in its dealings with the people of Rivers State.

“We commend Governor Fubara for his exceptional leadership and his commitment to the development of Rivers State. His achievements in one year are a testament to his dedication to the people of Rivers State, and we believe that he is on the right path to leaving a lasting legacy.

“We encourage Governor Fubara to continue his good work and to remain focused on his vision for a better Rivers State. We also call on the people of Rivers State to continue to support their Governor in his quest to develop the state and improve the lives of its citizens.”

