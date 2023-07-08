May Edochie Finally Speaks About the Death of Her Son

After her son’s death three months ago, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Yul Edochie, has finally spoken out.

May, who has kept quiet since her son’s tragic death, has now spoken up.

On Saturday, she shared a photo of herself with her entire family on Instagram and wrote a post in memory of her deceased son.

May wrote: “Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.

When you lose a husband, you are called a widow…..

You lose a wife, a widower….

You lose a father, fatherless….

You lose a mother, motherless…

You lose both parents, an orphan…

You lose a sibling, a “forgotten mourner”….

Other than vilomah which means “against a natural order”, I cannot find an English word for losing a child. I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as losing one’s child. We are still in inexpressible grief, however, I want you all to know that we are fine by God’s special grace.

“Indeed the uncertainty of tomorrow remains a mystery and some occurrences are unforgettable but we just have to find a way to live with them no matter how painful and difficult they are. The incredible love and support from you all my family, friends and well-wishers all around the globe through various means are unimaginable and unconditional. In recent times, we have experienced the most devastating and traumatic circumstances of life but your prayers have kept us going.

“My friends and family have been a great pillar and helped me through the process in the most amazing ways. All the brands I represent have been kind and patient. Life left me in a state of resigning myself to fate with a meaningless and overwhelming feeling, but you, my amazing fans, stood by me even in my absence. This love is “God’s grace” and can only be described as both the wonder and awe of serendipity.

“We truly appreciate and cannot thank you all enough, and sincerely hope that everything sums up into enabling us to stand the tragic loss and panic. We only have God’s blessings to offer in return and pray that affliction will never rise in your homes in Jesus’ name. 🙏❤️. It is impossible to forget a child so he’ll always remain the second of my four adorable children. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty my sweet angel, Kambilnachukwu, until we meet again. 🙏💔.”

There are three kids total between May and Yul Edochie. The couple gained notoriety last year when Yul declared he had become polygamous and introduced the public to Judy Austin, his new wife, with whom he had a son, Star Duke Munachimso Yul Edochie, in 2022.

____

