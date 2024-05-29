Media Advocacy Group pledges to promote good governance

A media group, Volunteer Media Advocacy Accountable Leadership (VMAACL) has pledged to continue advocating for the promotion of good governance, and holding leaders in the country accountable.

National Coordinator of the group, Augustine Aminu, KSM made the pledge in a statement following the full registration and incorporation of the group with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission signed by the Registrar General, Husseini Ishaq Magaji, SAN.

Aminu said the group’s mandate will be to checkmate activities of various leadership positions in the country.

He said the group is officially registered and incorporated with a registration number 7523053 under the COMPANIES AND ALLIED MATTERS ACT 2020, as a private company limited by guarantee

Aminu noted that the group will be mobilizing the grassroot communities, the vulnerable , the voiceless and the downtrodden in the society to take active participation in programs, decisions and policies that may affect their well-being as to determine solutions to their social, economic and psychological problems.

“As a group we will be engaging schools to train children in different sporting activities as they are leaders of tomorrow. Sporting activities has been tested and proved that is the only positive activities that can keep our teeming young once mentally fit and be ready for feature leadership in any spare of life”.

“We will be working with both Government, politicians and the private sector to ensure that we change the native narrative of NO HOPE FOR NIGERIA, which has made so many Nigerians, young, old, men and women to leave the country in search of greener pastures”

