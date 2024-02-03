Middle-Belt group commends Matawalle, for his commitment to tackling insecurity and oil theft in Nigeria

The Middle-Belt Pan Nigerian Forum has commented Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Honorable Minister of State, Defence, for his exceptional dedication in the fight against insecurity and oil theft.

The forum In a press statement released today by its spokesperson, Dr. Danladi Ceceko Dangana, emphasizes the significance of Bello Matawalle’s efforts in combatting the rampant oil theft in the Niger-Delta region and his commitment in addressing the alarming state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The group recognizes that only a leader who truly empathizes with the profound devastation suffered by the people of the Niger-Delta due to illegal oil bunkering and the subsequent economic decline resulting from oil theft would exhibit such an unwavering commitment to eradicating this menace.

“The Minister’s resolve to combat oil bunkering since assuming office demonstrates his genuine concern for the well-being of the affected communities and Nigeria as a whole.”

“Upon assumption of office, the minister took it upon himself to confront the persistent issue of oil theft in Nigeria head-on. His tireless efforts in addressing the challenges of insecurity, banditry, and kidnapping have been commendable thus far.”

The forum acknowledges the strides made by the Honorable Minister in safeguarding Nigeria’s waterways and curbing oil theft, which have effectively addressed the grave devastation caused by illegal oil bunkering in the Niger-Delta.

However, the Middle-Belt Forum also recognizes the pressing need for renewed action to combat the menace of kidnapping, which continues to plague the nation.

“The prevailing threat of kidnapping in Nigeria at the moment has left many Nigerians living in perpetual fear and apprehension. We urge the Honorable Minister and other relevant authorities to intensify their efforts in this regard, ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

In conclusion, the Middle-Belt group extols the outstanding performance of Honorable Minister, Bello Matawalle, regarding him as one of the most accomplished and effective ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Forum applauds his unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s waterways and eradicating oil theft, recognizing the significant strides he has made in addressing the devastating impacts of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger-Delta.

The Middle-Belt Pan Nigerian Forum stands ready to support and collaborate with the Honorable Ministe in his ongoing efforts to enhance security and ensure the prosperity of our great nation.

