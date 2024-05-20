MTN Announces 2024 Scholarship for Nigerian Students

MTN Nigeria Foundation has announced scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students to support education and empower the next generation of leaders.

It has also increased the annual award amount from N200,000 to N300,000 for eligible students.

The scholarships are in three categories which include the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS), the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS), and the Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

MTN disclosed this in a statement published on its official website on Friday.

The statement read, “MTN Foundation in 2010, established the MTN Scholarships Program, an annual award that recognizes and rewards eligible high-performing students in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions in 3 categories:

“MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS) since 2012 has been targeted at eligible 200 and 300-level blind students studying any course in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education). Starting in 2024, the number of blind students to receive scholarships has increased from 60 to 100. The annual award amount also increased from N200,000 to N300,000 and will be awarded until graduation if grade requirements are met.

“Top 10 UTME Scholarship since 2020, the top 10 scoring candidates of UTME as announced by JAMB, automatically qualify for the top 10 UTME scholarship. The candidates are awarded scholarships from their 100 level through to graduation upon meeting grade requirements. Starting in 2024, the annual award amount has increased from N200,000 to N300,000. The Top 10 UTME Scholarship is awarded irrespective of the successful candidates’ preferred course of study or Tertiary Institution – Public or Private in Nigeria.”

MTN disclosed further that the scholarship Program aimed to recognise and reward high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Eligibility

According to the statement, the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship is open to 300-level students studying Science and technology-related courses in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education).

Also, the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students is open to 200—and 300-level Blind students studying any course in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education).

“STEM Students in Public Universities and Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.0/4 or 3.5/5 (second class upper credit) “STEM Students in Public Polytechnics must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Program and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program.

“Direct Entry level STEM students must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program and must have secured admission into 300 level/3rd year in a Public University.

“MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS): Blind Students in the Universities or Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.5 “Blind Students in Public Polytechnics must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.0 from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Program and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program.”

