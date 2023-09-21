Connect with us

Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony: Tinubu Declares Nigeria As The “Greatest Economy”

Wednesday’s closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York was rung by President Bola Tinubu, who urged American businesspeople to put money into Nigeria’s “bubbling market.”

Scott Eisner, president of the U.S.-Africa Business Center (USAfBC) of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, accompanied Tinubu to the bell ceremony while he was attending the ongoing 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The closing bell ceremony, held at the seven-storey tower of the Nasdaq headquarters in New York, signifies the end of a trading session.

“I am happy to bring Nigeria to your doorsteps and honoured that we’re here today with a bubbling maket that will evolve the West African subregion,” Tinubu said.

“The greatest economy is Nigeria. There is an immense opportunity in Nigeria that you can invest your money without fear.”

The Nigerian leader cited the removal of “a lot of the bottlenecks”, including the fuel subsidy which he described as corrupt, adding that his administration had retooled the exchange rate to a “reliable, dependable one-figure floating of the exchange naira”.

“You are free to take in your money and bring out your money,” he continued. ” I count on you to invest in Nigeria.”

