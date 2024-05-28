Network of Civil Society Groups Laud Rivers Governor On Masses-Oriented Policies

The Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for his outstanding commitment to people-oriented reforms, policies, and programmes.

In its one-year assessment report, the group praised Governor Fubara for his dedication to improving the lives of Rivers State citizens, citing numerous achievements in critical areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Hon. Igwe Ude-Umanta said despite inheriting a plethora of challenges, the Governor has displayed visionary leadership, innovative thinking, and a resolute determination to transform the state into a hub of economic growth, social progress, and political stability.

The group highlighted several initiatives, including the establishment of a participatory budgeting process, support for small-scale entrepreneurs, and investments in sustainable development projects, as examples of Governor Fubara’s people-oriented reforms.

The group, therefore, vowed to defend Governor Fubara against enemies of Rivers State.

“In stark contrast to the deleterious impact of previous administrations in Rivers State, the administration of Governor Similaya Fubara has ushered in a new era of hope and renewal, Ushering in a transformative paradigm shift in the state’s governance landscape,” Ude-Umanta said.

“Within a remarkably brief span of just one year, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, thereby setting a new standard for administrative excellence.

“His administration has prioritized a multifaceted agenda, tackling critical sectors such as security, education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment, thereby addressing the long-standing needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

“Furthermore, the state’s revenue generation and utilization have been rendered transparent, ensuring accountability and judicious management of public resources. Additionally, local government autonomy has been restored, empowering local authorities to address the specific needs and concerns of their respective communities, thereby fostering grassroots development and inclusivity.

“Our comprehensive evaluation of Governor Fubara’s performance reveals that he is steadfastly on course, having made remarkable strides in tackling the complex governance challenges that have long beset Rivers State. It is abundantly clear that Governor Similaya Fubara is not only on track but also excelling in the face of formidable obstacles, and as such, the Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria acknowledges and applauds the profoundly positive impact of his visionary leadership.

“We eagerly anticipate continued progress and development under his administration, as his dedication to excellence and good governance continues to inspire hope and transformation in Rivers State. Governor Fubara’s achievements in his first year are a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to the people of Rivers State.

“We, the Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria, commend him for his exceptional performance and encourage him to continue on this trajectory of excellence. The Fubara era is indeed a new dawn for Rivers State, and we are confident that the future holds even greater promise.

“Notwithstanding that, he inherited a state beset by myriad challenges and in utter disarray, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, thereby setting a new standard for administrative excellence. His impressive achievements in various critical sectors, including security, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and healthcare, serve as a resounding testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the betterment of Rivers State.

“The remarkable success achieved in service and project delivery within his first year in office is a stark contrast to the lacklustre performance of some previous administrations, which failed to make a meaningful impact despite having eight years to do so. We, the Civil Society Situation Room on Matters of Governance in Nigeria, hereby commend Governor Fubara for his exceptional performance and encourage him to persist in his pursuit of excellence, as his efforts have ushered in a new era of hope and renewal for Rivers State. The Fubara era indeed marks a new dawn for the state, and we are confident that the future holds even greater promise, as his administration continues to work tirelessly towards a brighter future for all citizens.”

