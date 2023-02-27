NigeriaDecides2023: APC Loses All LGAs Declared So Far In El-Rufai’s Kaduna

In what could easily pass for a shocker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory in the Local Government Area (LGA) results of the Presidential elections which held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared results of four LGAs at its state collation center.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party split the results equally.

Below are the results announced before collation was postponed till 9am on Monday.

Giwa

APC – 19,922

PDP – 22,302

LP – 565

NNPP – 3,114

Kaura

APC – 1,847

PDP – 7,847

LP – 25,744

NNPP – 320

Kajuru

APC – 3,940

PDP – 9,253

LP – 14,875

NNPP – 1,221

Makarfi

APC -13,767

PDP – 22,098

LP – 759

NNPP -5,219

