#NigeriaDecides2023: APC Loses All LGAs Declared So Far In El-Rufai’s Kaduna

Published

In what could easily pass for a shocker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory in the Local Government Area (LGA) results of the Presidential elections which held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared results of four LGAs at its state collation center.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party split the results equally.

Below are the results announced before collation was postponed till 9am on Monday.

Giwa

APC – 19,922
PDP – 22,302
LP – 565
NNPP – 3,114

Kaura

APC – 1,847
PDP – 7,847
LP – 25,744
NNPP – 320

Kajuru

APC – 3,940
PDP – 9,253
LP – 14,875
NNPP – 1,221

Makarfi

APC -13,767
PDP – 22,098
LP – 759
NNPP -5,219

____

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

