NigeriaDecides2023: APC Loses All LGAs Declared So Far In El-Rufai’s Kaduna

In what could easily pass for a shocker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory in the Local Government Area (LGA) results of the Presidential elections which held on Saturday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared results of four LGAs at its state collation center.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party split the results equally.
Below are the results announced before collation was postponed till 9am on Monday.
Giwa
APC – 19,922
PDP – 22,302
LP – 565
NNPP – 3,114
Kaura
APC – 1,847
PDP – 7,847
LP – 25,744
NNPP – 320
Kajuru
APC – 3,940
PDP – 9,253
LP – 14,875
NNPP – 1,221
Makarfi
APC -13,767
PDP – 22,098
LP – 759
NNPP -5,219
