Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Nollywood Actress: Why Married Men Are Sweeter Than Single Guys

Published

Esther Nwachukwu, controversial Nollywood actress, has expressed preference for dating married men as against singles.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she noted that someone else’s hubby is ‘the sweetest thing on earth’.

Esther described them as the sweetest especially if they possess a number of qualities she listed.

She argued single guys could never be compared to married men because they have divided attention aside from not being sweet.

“See, the way a person’s husband dey sweet. Do you know that somebody’s husband is the sweetest man on earth?

“Person husband dey sweet pass single guys. I’m talking about person husband wey get money. Person husband dey sweet. E come worse when the guy come fine, come get money.

“Trust me, married men are the sweetest! Married men are so sweet that they can make one go crazy. Married men are the sweetest, trust me. Single guys are not sweet because they have divided attention.

“Married men remain the sweetest. Their thought keeps scattering my head,” she said.

Meanwhile, the stress previously called out her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, for infidelity.

The actor had allegedly responded to Yul Edochie’s endorsement post on polygamy and declared himself a proud polygamist with reference to the bible.

The father of three shared a lovely photo with his wife, Jennifer Awele, insisting on the practice of one man; one will always be the best.

Esther, on the other hand, responded to Jnr Pope’s post by challenging the Nollywood actor to prove how he has been faithful to his wife.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Entertainment

I Didn’t Rape Anybody But Happy I Went to Prison — Actor Moses Armstrong

Embattled Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong has broken his silence over an allegation that he raped a young lady. Some weeks ago, the Akwa Ibom...

August 17, 2022

Entertainment

My Ordeal in Kidnappers Den – Cynthia Okereke

Kidnapped Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke who was abducted alongside her colleague, Clemson Agbogidi, has narrated her ordeal while in captivity, The Sun reports. Speaking...

August 6, 2022

Entertainment

Kidnapped Nollywood Stars Regain Freedom

Two Nigerian movie stars, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi, who were abducted six days ago have regained their freedom, Daily Trust reports. The...

August 4, 2022

Entertainment

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Relocates Abroad, Targets Hollywood

Iconic Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has relocated abroad in search of greener pastures. The actress is now based in Los Angeles, United States. The...

July 17, 2022

Copyright ©