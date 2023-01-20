Nollywood Actress: Why Married Men Are Sweeter Than Single Guys

Esther Nwachukwu, controversial Nollywood actress, has expressed preference for dating married men as against singles.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she noted that someone else’s hubby is ‘the sweetest thing on earth’.

Esther described them as the sweetest especially if they possess a number of qualities she listed.

She argued single guys could never be compared to married men because they have divided attention aside from not being sweet.

“See, the way a person’s husband dey sweet. Do you know that somebody’s husband is the sweetest man on earth?

“Person husband dey sweet pass single guys. I’m talking about person husband wey get money. Person husband dey sweet. E come worse when the guy come fine, come get money.

“Trust me, married men are the sweetest! Married men are so sweet that they can make one go crazy. Married men are the sweetest, trust me. Single guys are not sweet because they have divided attention.

“Married men remain the sweetest. Their thought keeps scattering my head,” she said.

Meanwhile, the stress previously called out her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, for infidelity.

The actor had allegedly responded to Yul Edochie’s endorsement post on polygamy and declared himself a proud polygamist with reference to the bible.

The father of three shared a lovely photo with his wife, Jennifer Awele, insisting on the practice of one man; one will always be the best.

Esther, on the other hand, responded to Jnr Pope’s post by challenging the Nollywood actor to prove how he has been faithful to his wife.

