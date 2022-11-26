Connect with us

Obi Salutes ‘Elder Brother’ Atiku At 76

Published

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday congratulated his rival in the 2023 race, Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of the latter’s 76th birthday, Channels Television reports.

Mr Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“My Dear Elder Brother, HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I rejoice with you as you turn 76 today,” Mr Obi said in a statement.

“May God who has brought you thus far in life, protect and bless you always. Happy birthday sir.”

Mr Obi was Mr Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

