PDP Rivers Rep Member Busted with Half a Million Dollars

A few days after his Television and Radio Stations were allegedly bombed by gunmen, Dr Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives has been arrested with a bundle of dollars along Ana Road, Port Harcourt very early on Friday morning, Punch reports.

The police while confirming Igwe’ss arrest gave the total sum as 498,100 USD, along with a list of people the monies are meant for.

The Atlantic Television Network and Wish FM 99.5 located in the same building in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked with dynamites, with many properties destroyed.

The State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said Igwe was nabbed during a stop and search operation by operatives deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission office along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Following his arrest, Iringe-Koko said the Assistant Inspector General of Police deployed to the state for elections, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment of the lawmaker.

Igwe, who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in the green chamber of the National Assembly, is a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The police statement read, “Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of $498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The Assistant Inspector General of Police (Election) AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.”

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, urged residents of the state and members to take advantage of the hotlines made available by the police to report suspicious movements and situations capable of causing security breaches.

She stated, “Members of the public are encouraged to avail themselves of the available hotlines to report any observation they believe have potential to lead to crime or break down of law and order.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.