Petrol Souvenir: Court Jails Lagos Socialite For 1 Year

A Lagos Mobile Court sitting at the premises of the State Task Office in Oshodi, Lagos State, has convicted and sentenced a socialite, Ms Ogbulu Chindinma Pearl to 27-month imprisonment over the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as a souvenir at her installation party, Leadership reports.

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare, who handed down the verdict, held that the prosecution successfully proved the charge against the defendant beyond all reasonable doubts.

The defendant was earlier arraigned on March 14, 2022 for the offence of distributing petrol as a souvenir during her installation party on March 25, 2022 at Havilah Event Centre in Oniru area of Lagos.

The action of the accused, the prosecutor insisted, contravened Section 251(1), 168 (1), 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

In her judgment on Friday, Magistrate Ogundare sentenced the accused to three months imprisonment on the first count with an option of N15,000

The court also sentenced her to one-year imprisonment each on counts two and three with an option of a fine of N500,000 each.

