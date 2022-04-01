Police Defuse Second Bomb Within 24 Hours in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has defused another bomb at the Rigasa community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, Leadership reports.

This is coming barely 24 hours after bomb experts from the State Command anti-bomb squad defused an object suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device at the same community, a few kilometers away from Rigasa Train Station.

The development caused fears and confusion among residents of the area.

Our correspondent gathered that the object in a jerry can, covered with black nylon, was discovered by children precisely along Shanono Road in the community on Friday.

A resident who craved anonymity said the black nylon was found near the stream.

“Residents of Shanono area of Rigasa community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state discovered the improvised ‎Explosives Device on Friday, barely 24 hours after an IED concealed in a bucket was found in the community.

“Children in the community discovered Friday’s object in a a jerrycan covered with a black nylon.

“It was placed very close to a stream in the community. It was kept at the same spot where the Thursday IED was discovered. We don’t know what is happening in this community.

“It was my elder’s brother’s wife that rushed to inform me that the children found another bomb inside Jerrycan. Security agencies were deployed in the area,” the source said.

When contacted, the state Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammad Jalige, said men of the anti-bomb squad of the command had been deployed to the area and that the bomb had been successfully defused.

“Be more vigilant wherever you are in the state,” Jalige said.

