Police Warn Against Circulating Fake Election Results

Published

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) authorities have warned citizens against heating up the polity by sharing fake results of Saturday’s 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections on the social media.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Prince Olumuyi Adejobi, who took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, asked Nigerians to rather wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially announce the election results.

Prince Adejobi described spreading of fake election results as a calculated attempt to heat up the policy and possibly cause post-election crisis, warning the purveyors of fake news to desist.

The FPRO wrote: “The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post election chaos.

“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and disinformation. The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.

“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.”

