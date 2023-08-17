President Tinubu Assigns Wike, Umahi, Keyamo, Badaru As Ministers For FCT, Works, Aviation, And Defense

Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, the past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi, have been named as the FCT and Works ministers, respectively, by President Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar Badaru, past governor of Jigawa State, was named minister of defense, while Hannatu Musawa was named minister of culture, arts, and creative industries by the president.

Others include Lateef Fagbemi, SAN as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, while the immediate-past Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will serve as Minister of Transportation.

Meanwhile, the portfolio of the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management was reserved for Kaduna State, which has no ministerial nominee so far.

Also, the Presidency, which released the list of the ministerial portfolios on Wednesday evening, was silent on who is the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources as it only listed Heineken Lolokpobri as Minister of State for the ministry, suggesting that President Tinubu might assume direct supervision of the Ministry reminiscent of the Buhari days.

While the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was scrapped, others were renamed or split for administrative convenience.

See full list of Ministers-designate and their Portfolios below:

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijani,

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji

Minister of Power – Adedayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.