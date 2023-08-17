President Tinubu Assigns Wike, Umahi, Keyamo, Badaru As Ministers For FCT, Works, Aviation, And Defense

Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, the past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi, have been named as the FCT and Works ministers, respectively, by President Bola Tinubu.
Abubakar Badaru, past governor of Jigawa State, was named minister of defense, while Hannatu Musawa was named minister of culture, arts, and creative industries by the president.
Others include Lateef Fagbemi, SAN as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, while the immediate-past Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will serve as Minister of Transportation.
Meanwhile, the portfolio of the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management was reserved for Kaduna State, which has no ministerial nominee so far.
Also, the Presidency, which released the list of the ministerial portfolios on Wednesday evening, was silent on who is the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources as it only listed Heineken Lolokpobri as Minister of State for the ministry, suggesting that President Tinubu might assume direct supervision of the Ministry reminiscent of the Buhari days.
While the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was scrapped, others were renamed or split for administrative convenience.
See full list of Ministers-designate and their Portfolios below:
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijani,
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji
Minister of Power – Adedayo Adelabu
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
Minister of Works, David Umahi
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.
