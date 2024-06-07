Pro-Democracy Group Slams APC Chieftain Okocha Over Claims on Fubara

The Pro-Democracy Coalition of Nigeria has described the embattled caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, as a serial liar in urgent need of psychiatric evaluation.

The group made this known in a statement on Thursday in reaction to claims by Okocha on the Rivers State government.

According to the statement signed by its President, Comr. Jack Thomas, Okocha has been economical with the truth when it comes to projects inherited in the state.

“He said, “As a Pro-democratic group that is carefully following events in Rivers State, we can attest to the giant strides recorded by the governor of River State, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara in his first year in office,” the statement said.

“So, we wonder how the loquacious Okocha would describe the administration of His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara as a govenment in intensive care unit.

“If anyone is in intensive care unit, we are convinced it is Okocha, over his mental health. Contrary to claims by the embattled Rivers APC chairman that, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara didn’t acknowledge former Governor Nyesom Wike for inherited projects, we wish to draw the attention of the loud-mouthed Okocha to the statement by His Excellency Fubara during the presentation of his one year score card last Wednesday at a townhall meeting in Portharcourt where the governor categorically disclosed that, his administration inherited 34 uncompleted road projects worth over 225.279 billion naira spread across 13 local government areas of the state.

“Fubara further disclosed that, out of the 34 inherited projects, his administration has completed 12 while others were ongoing. It is obvious Okocha needs basic lessons in English language to know that, the projects Fubara admitted he inherited and completed were not initiated by his administration, but his predecessor(s).

“We advice Mr Okocha to take basic lessons in English as he still has time to catch up. On the claims by Okocha that Fubara has done nothing in office in his first year in office, we would have loved to run a refresher course for the disgruntled caretaker chairman on the achievements of Governor Fubara, but we doubt his capacity to appreciate the issues.

“However, we shall not fail to remind Mr Okocha that, the administration of His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara administration has commisoned 21 road projects totalling about 68km across several local government of the state.

“The administration has also recorded tremendous achievements in other sectors like education, health, human capital development, among others. Fubara’s one year score card has earned him tremendous commendation withing and outside the country, with the latest coming from the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, ANPE, In a statement signed by its President, Dr Reginald Agamah,describing Governor Fubara as an asset to Nigeria’s democracy.

“We call on journalists and Nigerians across the country to consider Mr Okocha as unreliable and untruthful having previously claimed that the defected Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmakers were APC members, only for him to now turn around to say only membership card and name in a party’s register would prove the party that one belongs to.

“He further claimed that APC has since vomitted the defected lawmakers back to the PDP. A man who is quick to change his comments and opinion on issues like a woman changing panties cannot be deemed as a reliable and truthful person. “

