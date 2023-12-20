Pro-Wike Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike have withdrawn the impeachment notice they signed against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

26 of the lawmakers pronounced the withdrawal notice during a sitting presided over by House Speaker, Rt. Hon Martin Amaewhule, at the Assembly quarters along Aba Road on Wednesday.

Recall that 24 lawmaker had signed the impeachment notice on October 30, 2023.

The latest development is part of the directives by President Bola Tinubu after a meeting with Wike, Fubara and other stakeholders in the state.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.