Wike Slams Workers Protesting MD’s Sack: “I’m Not Moved By Your Tears”

Barr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that he will act morally regardless of passion or emotion.

Wike said this in Abuja in response to a viral video showing employees of the Managing Director- Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO) crying.

Mr. Najeeb Abdulsalam, the company’s MD and CEO, was one of the 21 parastatals, organizations, and firms that make up the FCT Administration that the minister fired on Wednesday.

Wike further explained that he would do the right thing for the interest of residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large.

“That is why when I watch people on video, crying that somebody has been removed and that he has been doing well, but the question is, if you have been doing well, where are the buses?

“No sentiment, no emotions will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing for the interest of the people. If you like, carry 20 people, put video and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothers us is the reality on ground,” the minister said.

He advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and would want to have a total change.

“You are not a civil servant where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement.

“Even as a minister, I can be relieved of my position now. You don’t need to cry; some other people will come and all we pray for is, let us get the best,” Wike said.

