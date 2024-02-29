Protecting Nigerians from oppressive multinationals: the case of Erisco Foods

In this special documentary, ARISE Correspondent Adesuwa GIWA-OSAGIE

@Adesuwa_G highlights Section 24(1) of the Cybercrimes Act of 2015, ruled unlawful by the ECOWAS Court in 2020 but still used to prosecute Nigerians such as the case of Chioma Okoli, a young wife and mother who faced a distressing ordeal due to a Facebook post on tomato paste

