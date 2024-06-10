Resignation of commissioners under Gov Fubara is part of God’s plan to liberate Rivers State – Southern Forum

The Southern Youth Assembly (SYA) has described the recent resignation of some commissioners in Rivers State as an “act of God.”

The forum made this statement in a press release signed by its Co-Chairmen, Comrade Jack Okpobiri Ofili, Dr. Oluwasanmi Ayoola, and Chief Mbanefo Okoye, which was made available to the press on Saturday.

SYA stated that the resignation of the commissioners, who claimed to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and not to the Rivers people, was part of God’s plan to liberate the state.

They emphasised that with the resignation of the commissioners and other disloyal appointees, Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration was being purged of internal saboteurs and assuming a better position to deliver more democratic dividends to Rivers people.

The forum noted that the resignation of a few self-serving people who do not believe in the principles of the Governor does not in any way reflect the position of the 5.6 million citizens of the state.

“The Southern Youth Assembly (SYA), the umbrella body of youth organisations in the 17 Southern States, welcomes the recent resignation of some commissioners in Rivers State

“As a forum that has been carefully following events in the state, we see this as God’s plan to liberate the state,” the statement said.

“It’s an open secret that the commissioners who recently tendered their resignations are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and not to the government and people of Rivers State. Most of them shamefully resigned after their dangerous plots to internally sabotage Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration and destabilise the state failed.

“They thought their resignations would stir a political crisis in the state and distract Governor Fubara more, but it has turned out to be a blessing. It’s good news for Rivers people because a commissioner is to interpret the principles and policies of the Governor, so having a rebellious commissioner would gravely affect the quality of governance. Their resignations have purged the Fubara’s administration of internal saboteurs and it is now better positioned to deliver more democratic dividends to Rivers people.

“It’s on record that the Governor did not sack or pressurised any commissioner to resign. They all resigned willing knowing that they had been rejected by the people after their treacherous plots against the state were exposed. Therefore, Governor Fubara must be commended for maintaining 100 per cent composure in the face of distractions.

“It’s important to note that the resignation of the few self-serving commissioners does not in any way reflect the position of the 5.6 million citizens of the state as they are 100 per cent with the Governor. The overwhelming support of Rivers people has been the driving force of the Fubara’s administration. Governor Fubara has nothing to worry about as the people who are his employers are happy with his performance so far in the state.

“The way the Governor has handled governance and comported himself despite vicious provocations and distractions is quite laudable. His leadership style is sui generis. We are confident that the resignation of the treacherous commissioners would pave the way for greater things in Rivers State as the Governor would now be left with people who share in his vision for the state.”

