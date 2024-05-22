Rivers: APC-PDP Youth Forum Commends Court Judgement Nullifying Amendment of LG Law

The APC-PDP Youth Forum has welcomed the court judgement invalidating the amended Local Government Law proposed by the Martins Amaewhule faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Nwogu Benjamin, the group which comprises leaders from the political parties, described the ruling as sound, impartial and outstanding.

The judgement was delivered in a suit numbered PHC/1320/CS/2024 which challenged the extension of tenure for LG chairmen for six months after the expiration of their term.

Justice D.G. Kio, presiding over the case, declared the amendment invalid, citing its inconsistency with the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of the Rivers State Local Government law No. 5 of 2018.

Benjamin said the court has done justice to the spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, thus saving the nation from the stranglehold of anarchists, emperors and saboteurs who mean no well for our democracy.

“We warmly commend the judiciary for its courageous and landmark judgment invalidating the amended local government law in Rivers State. This decision is a triumph of justice and a testament to the independence and integrity of our judicial system,” the group said.

“By this judgement, the proposed extension of the tenure of local government chairmen by six months after the expiration of their term has been declared invalid. Also, the governor still has the power to suspend local government council chairmen and appoint caretaker committees.

“By striking down the amended law, the court has upheld the principles of democracy, rule of law, and good governance. This judgment is a victory for the people of Rivers State and a reminder that the judiciary remains a bastion of hope for justice and accountability.

“We applaud the judges for their bravery and commitment to upholding the constitution and the law. Their decision demonstrates that the judiciary is willing to stand up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

“We urge all stakeholders to respect the judgment and work towards entrenching democratic values and the rule of law in Rivers State. This judgment is a step forward in our quest for a more just and equitable society.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.