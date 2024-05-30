Rivers Crisis: Court Bars Gov Fubara, Chief Judge From Taking Resolution From Defected Lawmakers

A High Court of Justice of Rivers State presided over by Justice C.N. Wali has barred the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara from giving effect to any resolution by defected lawmakers in the state to the opposition party.

The court in its ruling dated May 30, 2024, also barred the state Chief Judge and the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice from acting on the their resolutions.

Twenty five members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, defected from the People’s Docratic Party, PDP, to the All Progresaivea Congress, APC.

Shortly after their defection, the court restrained them from their seats were declared vacant and an order also made stopping them from parading themselvs as lawmakers.

Parts of the order read, “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/ sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or at any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1st to 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December, 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The case was adjourned to 1st July, 2024 for mention.

Other lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende amd Hon, Abbey Peter.

Others are Hon. Igwe – Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka Defendants, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh 20. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii and Hon. Wami Solomon.

