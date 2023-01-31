Rivers High Court Docks Multibillionaire Businessman, Chief Cletus Ibeto

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Hon Justice A. Enebeli this morning, January 30,2023 put Anambra-born multibillionaire businessman, Chief Cletus Ibeto in the dock in further cross examination by the defence counsel – Barrister E.C Ukala, SAN, in one of the suits between his companies and Dozzy Oil Ltd.

Ibeto on the resumption of proceedings this morning disputed his previous documented evidence that was already before the court.

Under cross examination, the defence counsel, Barrister Ukala, SAN, asked to know the size of the property in dispute, the location, the original owners from where he derived his title and at that point he denied the contents of his own document. He further added that it was his lawyers that prepared the details, and that it wasn’t correct.

At that moment,a ding dong battle ensued between him and the defence counsel seeking to clarify the document. It lingered till the presiding judge intervened, and informed him (Ibeto) that he would suffer no disadvantage to own up.

He was also unable to tell the court the size of the property in dispute, nor the original owners of the title that he inherited.

It was the presiding judge’s intervention that enabled him to accept that the document was in line with his instructions.

Chief Ibeto in Suit No. PHC/268/FHR/2022 against Dozzy Oil Ltd in one of the suits in the lingering dispute over a case of sale of apparently encumbered property and an allegation of fraud and forgery against him.

In the suit he had dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Dozzy Oil Ltd before a Court seeking an order to stop the EFCC from arresting and or investigating him whatsoever, in enforcement of his fundamental human right.

The criminal allegations against on the matter bordered on obtaining N4.6 billion through false pretense from Dozzy Oil in the sale of a large expanse of land to Dozzy Oil.

It was alleged that Dozzy Oil only found out that Ibeto’s tittle on the property was encumbered hence went for refund of about N4.6billion Naira being accumulated payment and cost of the transaction, which he declined. Dozzy then petitioned EFCC for recovery of his funds.

Dozzy Oil, Chief Dan Chukwudozie had alleged that he was approached by Ibeto (the applicant) to purchase a parcel of land situated at Reclamation Layout Phase 11 Port Harcourt, but only to discover that the property did not belong to claimant and his companies.

The matter was later adjourned to 7 and 8 February, 2023 for continuation of cross examination of Chief Ibeto.

