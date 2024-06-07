Rivers: Set up panel to probe outgoing LG Chairmen now, Group tells Fubara

Rivers Development Foundation (RiDeF) has called on Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to probe the outgoing Local Government Chairmen in the state.

The group, in a statement signed by its President Dr. Rejoice Okoli, pointed out that there were allegations of corruption and gross misconduct against some of the outgoing council bosses.

RiDeF also highlighted alleged mismanagement of internally generated revenues (IGR) by many of the local government chairmen who “claim to be loyal to powers in Abuja and not the people of Rivers State.”

The group urged Governor Fubara to promptly establish a panel to probe the outgoing Local Government Chairmen.

“The Rivers Development Foundation (RiDeF) wishes to call the attention of His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the serious allegations of corruption, misappropriation, and gross misconduct against some of the outgoing Local Government Chairmen in the state,” the statement said.

“The allegations of abuse of office and embezzlement are indeed weighty and of utmost concern to the people of Rivers. There is credible information that the outgoing LG Chairmen have been looting the treasury and stealing government properties in the last few months. Also, the internally generated revenues (IGR) have also been squandered by many of them who claim to be loyal to powers in Abuja and not the people of Rivers State.

“These allegations should be looked into, and His Excellency should set up a panel to probe the outgoing council bosses in order to get justice for the people of Rivers.

“Most of the outgoing Local Government Chairmen haven’t inaugurated a single project since assuming office despite the huge allocations they receive from the state treasury and internally generated revenues. They pocketed the resources meant for the development of their councils and shared the leftovers among their cronies and loyalists of their Abuja godfather.

“The rate of nepotism, cronyism, and favoritism in the local governments under the outgoing council bosses is also alarming. They skewed all the strategic appointments to favor their cronies and allies of their political godfather in Abuja, disregarding the principles of inclusion, fairness, and justice.

“There are also allegations of ghost workers, budget-padding, racketeering, and insubordination to the government and people of Rivers State amongst others against the outgoing Local Government Chairmen.

“Worse still, some of the outgoing council bosses violated their oath of office and betrayed the trust of the people by engaging in dangerous plots to destabilize the state for their selfish gains. Their actions not only undermined the democratic process but also threatened the safety and security of citizens.

“Therefore, we urge the Governor to immediately constitute a panel to probe the outgoing Local Government Chairmen. The probe would not only serve as a deterrent to future council bosses but also prove to Rivers people that His Excellency has zero tolerance for corruption and prioritizes their well-being and safety.

“Finally, we commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his prudent management of resources and provision of good governance in the state. His performance so far is beyond expectations and worthy of emulation.”

