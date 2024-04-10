Sallah: Gov Kefas congratulates Muslims, urges religious tolerance

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has congratulated Muslims in the state at the end of the Ramadan. The governor, while wishing Muslim faithful a great Eid-El- Fitr, called for more tolerance among the faiths.

The governor noted that the lesson of sacrifice and discipline of Ramadan should continue even after the exercise. He said the nation needs prayers and selfless service by both the leadership and the followership to overcome all the challenges.

On the need for tolerance, the governor said it was noteworthy that all the two main faiths have been celebrating their religious festivals together. He said that is a good development in view of the relationships that exist between them even at family levels.

He stressed that Taraba state is one that is strengthened by the diversities across tribes and faiths. He noted that with unity, the state can do more in the area of development and progress.

According to the governor, his administration will continue to carry everyone along, irrespective of their faiths or ethnicity, in the distribution of the dividends of democracy. He said the administration is not leaving any stone unturned in the provision of security. He said he would continue to battle poverty and hunger to make life easy for all the citizens.

Relatedly, he reiterated his commitment to the payments of gratuities and offsetting all backlogs. He said the free education policy have come to stay to build the future of our children.

