Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Pulls Out Of APC National Chairmanship Race

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has pulled out of the All Progress Congress (APC) national chairmanship race, saying he doesn’t want to oppose the zoning formula of the party as they have agreed to zone the position to the north-central, Channels Television reports.

Briefing journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Senator Sheriff said he has respect for the leader of the party President Muhammadu Buhari and so he will not continue in the race.

He thanked his campaign team for their steadfastness and says except the party reviews it’s zoning formula he is no longer contesting.

More to follow…

____

